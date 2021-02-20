Two Ash Wednesdays ago, I changed vocations.
The biopsy of March 5, 2019, which led to my first cancer diagnosis, was the waning of my vocation as a community journalist, and the genesis of my vocation as a patient living with multiple serious diagnoses simultaneously.
If that doesn’t sound like much of a job, it’s because it’s not. A spiritual vocation, as I’ve experienced it, isn’t just a task that God gives people. It’s more like an identity, encompassing how (I hope) a person’s life brings the divine into clearer focus, for the person and for those in her sphere of influence.
So being diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma (of which I’m apparently cured), heart disease and breast cancer didn’t just make it impossible for me to continue the newspaper reporting career I’d had for 40 years. It also changed the way I think of myself, and the direction of my relationship with God and others.
I’ve had a lot of time to think about this in February. My one medical appointment so far this month (it’s not unusual to have two or three per week) was for a bone scan, because my cancer treatment, a hormone pill, has a possible side effect of making my bones brittle.
The result was optimistic. Like many three-bedroom ranch houses built in the year of my birth, I have good bones. (Couldn’t resist that line. When I check into a hotel, or a hospital, the first thing I do is find out which channel has HGTV.)
In every vocation, including my new vocation as a patient, there’s a process of discernment.
One insight I’ve discerned is this: Patients who profess devotion to God have holy obligations and ethical guideline by which to abide.
Here are some of them:
- Give your serious illnesses their due, but no more. Be neither a pain-denying stoic (the stereotypical tough cookie whose dying words are “I’m all right”) nor a whining hypochondriac.
- To the extent that your body permits, be active. For me, that means carrying on household tasks — cooking and laundry, but probably not shoveling snow — with an attitude of gratitude whenever I feel strong enough for what I used to think of as ordinary activities.
- Toward professional caregivers, adopt the same attitude you should have toward God — respect for authority, questioning and ultimate obedience. The Bible is full of stories of devout people who did as God directed, but who first asked questions. If you don’t understand why a particular exercise is necessary for your recovery, or you need more guidance about interactions, dosage, timing or side effects of prescribed medications, pose those questions candidly to your doctor, nurse or therapist.
My friend and former colleague Jim Swenson titled the book he wrote about his wife Jane’s fatal illness, “A Man in Mourning: God, I Hope I Did It Right.” He was referring to his reluctant vocation as the spouse of a person who got sick and died — and he was right to turn to God for guidance on how to live out that vocation.
As a patient — seriously sick, but not yet on the brink of winding down my earthly life — I, too, hope to God I do it right.