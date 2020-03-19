“Last Man Standing,” 7 p.m.
on Fox
Mike and Chuck (Tim Allen, Jonathan Adams) vie to see who will be the last cook standing in Outdoorman’s Annual Chili Cook-Off in the new episode “Chili Chili Bang Bang.” Elsewhere, Kyle and Ryan fill in for Mandy and Kristin at Vanessa’s weekly mother-daughter luncheon. Hector Elizondo also stars.
“After Truth, Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News,” 8 p.m. on HBO
Filmmaker Andrew Rossi looks at how social media has helped disseminate “fake news” widely into the American mainstream, and examines the corrosive effect that disinformation, conspiracy theories and stories reflecting “alternative facts” can have on the average citizen. The documentary looks at multiple high-profile fake-news stories that led to some regrettable.