“Collective Illusions,” by Todd Rose (Hachette Books, ISBN 978-0-306-92568-9)
Every once in a great while, a self-help book comes along that can reshape our thinking of ourselves and each other.
A great example is “Collective Illusions,” by Todd Rose, former Harvard professor and founder of Populace, a think tank geared toward self betterment.
Rose begins his book by taking the gloves off against contemporary wisdom, instead embracing an attack against what he calls “collective illusions.”
“Simply put, collective illusions are social lies. They occur in situations where a majority of individuals in a group privately reject a popular opinion, but they go along with it because they (incorrectly) assume that most other people accept it. When individuals conform to what they think the group wants, they can end up doing what nobody wants. That is the collective illusion’s dark magic.”
Rose takes to task collective illusions from politics to business to society, exposing the fallacies that we embrace in order to fit in. The actual reality, says Rose, is what we truly believe, not what we think others believe.
However, as Rose tells us, “sometimes all it takes to shatter an illusion, prevent the creation of new ones and ensure an accurate shared reality is a single person speaking the truth.”
Rose targets social media algorithms as a prime culprit in cultivating the collective illusions of today’s society when he tells us, “We have now become a world where most of the information directed at us has been tailored, personalized by us or by algorithms. In other words, we now only see the information that we want to see.”
Rose’s solution is simple, what he calls “positive deviance.”
“Positive deviance is the single most powerful method I know for addressing social problems. Its greatest lesson is that change always lies hidden in the hands of everyday individuals.”
Rose uses himself as an example as he climbed from dire poverty to receiving a doctorate and becoming a university professor and later founder of his own company.
This is an inspiring book in many ways. Anyone in the fields of media, social work, education, politics or business can benefit mightily from Rose’s ideas.
Beyond that, Rose offers a solution to the current “us versus them” attitude that stifles real dialogue in our society. Rose opens a window to great possibilities, rather than a world of hurtful distrust.
Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.