In the U.S., 32 million cattle are “processed” annually, and Americans chow down around 50 billion burgers a year. Research indicates that beef production produces up to eight times more emissions than chicken production does — and both have a lot larger carbon footprint than plant-based proteins like soy or legumes. A whopping 6½ pounds of greenhouse gases are released to produce just one quarter-pound burger.
That harms the planet. Then, it’s your turn. When you eat beef, the trimethylamine N-oxide changes your gut bacteria, fueling inflammation and damaging your cardiovascular, immune (cancer-fighting) and neurologic systems.
Researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research decided to figure out just how climate-friendly it would be to replace beef with a biotech-created, fermented microbial protein (from fungi) that had beef’s taste and texture. It turns out that reducing your beef consumption by just 20% reduces deforestation and CO2 emissions significantly. And if you ditch all red and processed meats completely — my recommendation — well, the planet and your health are much better protected!
In 2002, the Food and Drug Administration recognized a microbial protein meat alternative, mycoprotein, to be generally safe (Google “mycoprotein” for sources). An estimated 5 billion servings have been dished up globally. But there’s an even smarter set of choices — veggie burgers (made with unprocessed veggies) and a plant-based diet with no red or processed meats at all. The good news: As you make climate-friendly choices, you’ll likely take in fewer calories and have a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and dementia. A win-win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.