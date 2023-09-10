National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the rich cultures and histories of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

This celebration has been held each year since 1988 and takes place Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. It acts as the perfect opportunity for readers to explore more Hispanic-American voices through their book choices.

Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.