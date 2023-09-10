National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the rich cultures and histories of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
This celebration has been held each year since 1988 and takes place Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. It acts as the perfect opportunity for readers to explore more Hispanic-American voices through their book choices.
The following books are ideal for sharing with young children in preschool and early elementary school all year long.
“The Piñata That The Farm Maiden Hung,” by Samantha R. Vamos and Sebastià Serra (Charlesbridge, 2019): In the tradition of “The House That Jack Built,” this circular, bilingual tale tells the story of a farm maiden who sets out to make a piñata for a fun birthday surprise. Readers get to see all of the steps that go into making a piñata from scratch as farm animals pitch in to help the farm maiden complete her task.
Young readers will have fun identifying the familiar farm friends, like horses and geese and sheep. Older readers will enjoy seeing the piñata-making process and learning new Spanish words. Readers of all ages will enjoy the lush, colorful illustrations that bring this story to life.
A glossary with pronunciations and definitions follows the story, along with directions for making your own piñata — the perfect way to extend the fun.
For more bilingual twists on familiar tales, try “The Three Billy Goats Buenos,” by Susan Middleton Elya; and “Maria Had a Little Llama,” by Angela Dominguez.
“The Coquíes Still Sing: A Story of Home, Hope and Rebuilding,” by Karina Noelle González and Krystal Quiles (Roaring Book Press, 2022): Elena loves her home in Puerto Rico. She especially loves her garden, its mango tree and the coqui frogs that gather there to sing their nightly song — coquí, coquí.
When Hurricane María hits Elena’s home, her favorite things are suddenly gone. No more garden, no more mangoes and no more coquís.
Before Elena can lose all hope of her home ever returning to normal, her community bands together to rebuild. Together they clear the debris from the storm and work hard to plant and nurture their gardens back to life. After months of patience and perseverance, Elena hears it. The coquís have returned. Just like Elena and her family, the little frogs did not give up.
Keep an eye out at the end of this book for more information about Puerto Rico, Hurricane María and coquí frogs.
This inspiring, emotional story will show readers the importance of staying hopeful and determined in the face of difficulties even when all seems lost.
For more stories about community and determination, try “Maybe Something Beautiful,” by F. Isable Campoy; and “Only For a Little While,” by Gabriela Orozco Belt.
“Isabel and Her Colores Go to School,” by Alexandra Alessandri and Courtney Dawson (Sleeping Bear Press, 2021): Isabel is nervous about starting school. She is not used to speaking English, and the words just don’t sound right in her ears. How will she make friends if she can’t speak to them?
Isabel begs her Mami to stay home from school, but her Mami refuses.
“Al mal tiempo, una buena cara. To bad times, a good face.”
Isabel does her best to keep a brave face as she tries to keep up with her new classmates. Eventually, Isabel realizes she has another way to connect — by sharing her feelings through drawing. After making her first friend, Isabel decides that school might not be so scary after all.
The expressive, vibrant illustrations bring Isabel and her colors to life, and readers will love seeing her slowly begin to blossom.
For more stories about making connections, try “Mango, Abuela and Me,” by Meg Medina; and “Santiago’s Dinosaurios,” by Mariana Ríos Ramírez.
Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.