Area organizations plan to welcome winter with a variety of solstice celebrations on Saturday, Dec. 21.
For millennia, people all over the world have noted the winter solstice, featuring the longest night and shortest day of the year. It opens winter, as it begins the march toward spring.
Kevin Koch, a literature professor at Loras College, for instance, recently published a book titled, “The Thin Places: A Celtic Landscape from Ireland to the Driftless.”
Therein, he detailed an Irish celebration dating back 5,000 years.
“In Ireland, there’s this stone age, neolithic structure called Newgrange near Dublin,” Koch said. “It is half the size of a football field. On winter solstice, there is a roof box or light box, where when the sun rises, the light climbs this walkway to the tombs.”
Koch couldn’t say that the Irish carried specific solstice celebrations to the tri-states when they arrived after European colonization other than Christmas, which he said was solstice Christianized after Celtic adoption of the religion.
Long before European arrival, though, Koch said, there were solstice-aligned formations at Effigy Mounds National Monument, showing the time was important here as well.
Representatives of the Meskwaki Nation did not respond to requests for comment on if or how their ancestors acknowledged the solstice.
But, according to “The Sac and Fox Indians,” by William Thomas Hagan (a 1958 historical study of the two distinct tribes inside the nation, available at Carnegie-Stout Public Library), winter marked the end of a tenacious hunting season for groups made up of a few families, dispersed to isolated hunting grounds allotted by tribal councils. There, they spent most of the winter beating the cold inside dwellings made largely of furs before rejoining the larger tribe for the warm months.
Several area businesses and organizations are continuing the tradition of celebrating solstice with ceremonies.
At Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound, organizers will continue their annual solstice event, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“It’s a way of trying to enter into the unique day that it is and reconnect with the rhythms of the earth,” said eco-programming coordinator Eric Anglada. “In our technological time, we have a great disconnect. If you can take time to honor the season and gather as a community, it can make a difference.”
Anglada said participants will read poetry and have a bonfire together but also spend some solitary, contemplative time on the grounds. There also will be a nighttime hike, “highlighting different aspects of the season.”
At Swiss Valley Nature Center in Dubuque, celebrants can take in a candlelit hike and programming celebrating the year’s darkest day. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We’ll have the trails lit up with luminaries so people can enjoy the park after dark, when most haven’t,” said Allie Schmalz. “Then, we’ll have a bonfire to celebrate.”
And if the weather is right, there will be a stargazing program outside.
“We are going to have a little bit of a focus on the night sky and some of the constellations and stars that come with the season,” Schmalz said.
Astronomer Hana Velde will be on hand to guide that program. In case weather doesn’t cooperate, the Keystone Star Lab will be set up inside Swiss Valley Nature Center.
The day before the winter solstice, area yoga studies will join forces to “welcome in winter with mindful movement” at an annual ceremony.
Yoga students and teachers from Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa, B-1 Yoga, Challenge to Change, Ignite Power Yoga Studio and others will gather to perform 108 sun salutations.
To sign up for the event is free, but organizers ask that participants bring a nonperishable food item or $5 to $10, which will be used to purchase food for donation.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ignite Power Yoga Studio, 4480 Dodge St.