MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will host several events in December.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, the gallery will host its Holiday Celebration, featuring entertainment by the University of Iowa String Quartet and exhibits by Pam Fetzner and the Iowa Watercolor Traveling Exhibit. Hor d’oeuvres and beverages will be available.
A floating ornament cricut class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Led by Connie Winch, participants should be a laptop or tablet and email the instructor with a picture to be used for the ornament. The cost is $20, including supplies and two ornaments, and only five to 10 can participate. To register, visit www.maquoketa-art.org.
From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, a youth workshop will focus on winter tree painting. The cost is $5 for ages 9-17.
For more information, call 563-652-9925, email maq.art.exp@gmail.com or visit the website.