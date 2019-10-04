Louise Kames, chair and professor of art at Clarke University, will exhibit a series of pastel drawings at Project Art’s Gallery III on the eighth ﬂoor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The exhibition titled, “Seeing Deeply,” will be on display from Thursday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 6.
“Seeing Deeply” invites viewers into a meditative space as a welcoming respite to patients and visitors of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. It includes organic imagery, roots and leaves arranged in an iconic manner.
In many cases, the still life subject of the drawings has been reclaimed from compost piles and roadside clippings. The paradox that natural decay can be beautiful suggests a universal yet everyday cycle of death and resurrection.
The work can be approached as straightforward drawings made from direct observation, as well as a reference to traditional religious iconography.
Kames holds a Master of Fine Arts in drawing and printmaking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Her drawings, prints and installation-based work are exhibited widely, including solo exhibitions across the Midwest. Kames’s installation, “Dear Mother,” was exhibited at the Dubuque Museum of Art in 2018. She also was one of two artists whose work was selected for The Iowa Women’s Art Exhibition in Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ office in 2018.