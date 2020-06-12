SPRING GREEN, Wis. — After announcing the cancellation of its 2020 summer season in May in response to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, American Players Theatre’s play-reading series, “Out of the Woods,” will premiere this week.
The one-act plays by Anton Chekhov will take place at 7 p.m. today with the rest of the readings posting on subsequent Fridays.
The play readings will be streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. They also will be posted at 7 p.m. Fridays at pbswisconsin.org and will be free to view and available for a limited time.
“Out of the Woods” PBS Wisconsin Schedule Readings will be available to view for free until Sunday, July 26, following their initial posting. The full series will be available Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 26.
For more information, visit americanplayers.org/out-of-the-woods-a-playreading-series.
Schedule
June 12: “Chekhov One Acts,” by Anton Chekhov.
June 19: “As You Like It,”
by William Shakespeare.
June 26: “Arms and The Man,” by George Bernard Shaw.
July 3: “Julius Caesar,”
by William Shakespeare.
July 10: “Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been ...”
by Carlyle Brown.
July 17: “An Improbable Fiction,” by James DeVita.