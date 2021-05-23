Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
3. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
6. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
7. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
8. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
9. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
6. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
7. Yearbook, Seth Rogen, Crown
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. Persist, Elizabeth Warren, Metropolitan Books
10. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
6. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
7. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
8. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Vintage Crime/Black Lizard
9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Penguin
10. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
3. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
4. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. The Body Keeps the Score, M.D. van der Kolk, Bessel, Penguin
6. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
7. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
8. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
10. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
4. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
6. Forge Your Dragon World: A Wings of Fire Creative Guide, Tui T. Sutherland, Graphix
7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
8. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
10. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
13. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. The Last Fallen Star, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan Presents
Young Adult
1. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co.
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. Yolk, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. The Ones We’re Meant to Find, Joan He, Roaring Brook Press
12. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
13. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. The Magic Fish, Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic
Children’s Illustrated
1. Peace Train, Cat Stevens, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Harper
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
6. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
7. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
8. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. The Bruce Swap, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
11. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
12. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
13. The Octopus Escapes, Maile Meloy, Felicita Sala (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. FunJungle, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers