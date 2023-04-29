In the story from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 8:26-40), Luke focuses on Phillip.
As a disciple of Jesus, Philip was also one of the seven chosen to ensure the widows were cared for. He was probably one of the first to leave Jerusalem to preach about Christ. Philip listened to the Spirit to take the road from Jerusalem in the desert to Gaza.
He didn’t know, no doubt, that the way would lead to an encounter with a man whom he never met before, one from Ethiopia. He was a court official serving the Ethiopian queen and in charge of the treasury. He was returning home from Jerusalem. When Philip drew near, Philip heard him reading the prophet Isaiah. Philip joined him and taught him about Jesus. The Ethiopian requested baptism from Philip.
Recommended for you
Why would Luke spend so much time on the conversion of a single man? Scripture scholars provide some insights. The Greco-Roman world regarded Ethiopia, which was south of Egypt, as the “end of the earth.” Luke wanted to show that the command to take the gospel to the ends of the earth is being accomplished. Luke accepts and welcomes a non-Semitic person to the Christian way of life.
Philip had no idea what to expect. He chanced upon a person unknown to him. He had no pre-conceived plan to evangelize. The Ethiopian did not expect a Christian disciple to meet him, to talk with him and to explain the Scriptures. At times, God wants to do something through us, and even to us.
Sometimes when we are in a situation not of our own making, the unexpected happens and we are the better for it. Allow the event to unfold. Be in the moment. Be open to the Spirit.
This was evidenced in what happened to me recently. The Scripture story we reflected on became alive for me this past month.
After shopping for groceries, I thought it was a good idea to surprise the house with Easter candy. So I stopped at a dollar store. Everyone else thought it was a good idea to shop there. Long lines in the checkout. So what do I do but talk with people around me.
A 9-year-old boy was in front of me with his mother. I inquired, “No school today?” She said he went to the doctor. The boy looked at me and said, “Guess what I did today? I did a good deed.” I responded, “What did you do?” He said, “I put a $5 bill in a glass jar at the store to help a child with cancer.” Just then, a woman behind me in the aisle said, “Good for you! You helped my child.” I asked her, “Your child has cancer?” “Yes,” she responded, “He has bone cancer in his leg. He’s 12 years old. Today is his last chemo.”
Like Philip meeting a stranger, engaged in conversation about spiritual things that matter, a little boy was teaching about what matters — giving to others in need and doing what Jesus would do. He was evangelizing and witnessing to help another. The gospel was lived that day and affected those nearby — the mother whose son had cancer and myself.
God wants to do something through us, and even to us.
Sometimes when we are in a situation not of our own making, the unexpected happens and we are the better for it. Allow the event to unfold. Be in the moment. Be open to the Spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.