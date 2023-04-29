In the story from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 8:26-40), Luke focuses on Phillip.

As a disciple of Jesus, Philip was also one of the seven chosen to ensure the widows were cared for. He was probably one of the first to leave Jerusalem to preach about Christ. Philip listened to the Spirit to take the road from Jerusalem in the desert to Gaza.

Recommended for you

Email Marci at blumm@osfdbq.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.