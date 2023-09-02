SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host several events in September.
Mark Wallace, professor in the Department of Religion, will lead “When God Was a Bird” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Weaving together scripture, theology, philosophy and personal stories of sacred nature, Wallace will present a model of God in Christianity as a creaturely, avian being who signals the presence of spirit in everything. Registration ends Monday, Sept. 11, and the fee is $10.
Local yoga teacher and presenter Jim Earles will lead a program highlighting yoga and Christianity from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Registration ends Monday, Sept. 11, and the fee is $10.
A workshop about Alzheimer’s Disease will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Learn effective skills for caregiving, connect with other caregivers and have fun with Jade Angelica, founder and director of Healing Moments for Alzheimer’s. Registration ends Wednesday, Sept. 13, and the fee is $35.
A morning painting will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16. Sarah Barnes, an artist from Iowa, will guide participants in how to paint on a wood cutout. Supplies will be provided. Registration ends Wednesday, Sept. 13, and the fee is $35.
A presentation about the baby boom generation will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, with Thom Dennis, D. Min. The generation born between 1946 and 1964 has been described as optimistic and idealistic. Throughout the years, it has left a mark on history. The program will offer perspective and dialogue about how spirituality and worldviews are being invited to evolve as the generation takes its steps forward in faith. Registration ends Monday, Sept. 18, and the fee is $25.
Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, will lead “Wild Church: Fall Equinox” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. The outdoor gathering is centered on honoring this day of equal light and dark. Participants will meet at Cavanaugh Park, located on the west end of Sinsinawa Mound, across from the cemetery. No registration is required, and a free-will offering is welcome.
Anglada will lead “Healing Haunted Histories” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. The retreat will explore the hauntings of this continent, region and landscape, while delving into practical ways of healing. To prepare for the event, research your family history and bring that information to the retreat. Registration ends Monday, Sept. 25, and the fee is $15.
Sinsinawa Mound will host its final market of the season from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 2551 Grant County Z. Vendors will include Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farm, Dropseed Farm, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery, Sinsinawa Book and Gift Gallery and more.