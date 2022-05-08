Sixth in a series. Dubuque County Master Gardeners from the ISU Extension and Outreach Office share experience and suggestions for growing tri-state native plants.
Planting a tree? Consider choices that affect pollinators. More tri-states pollinator species are drawn to native trees than to milkweed and native flowers commonly planted in home landscaping.
The hidden life of trees
University of Delaware Professor Douglas Tallamy encourages homeowners to plant “keystone” native plants — the few plants vital to the health of most plant and animal life — including us. Top United States keystone tree species are usually native oaks, which can feed and house 567 butterfly and moth species.
Non-native gingko hosts only five species. Oaks top the list of keystone Iowa host trees closely followed by plum, cherry and birch.
Caterpillars of butterflies and moths are protein-rich and attract songbirds feeding their young. Chickadees feed more than 5,000 caterpillars to a brood of babies.
More than maples
Landscapes with a diverse mix of species are more resilient and avoid the risk and high costs of widespread loss when species such as ash trees are affected by environmental changes. Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources, concerned about the risk when more than one-third of trees in Iowa communities are maple, provides an outstanding guide, “Selecting Trees for Your Yard.”
Of the 47 alternative tree species suggested for home landscaping, 24 are Iowa natives. The guide identifies important tree characteristics such as size, spread, speed of growth, storm resistance and tolerance of clay and salt.
GO WILD: Download both “Selecting Trees for Your Yard” and “Vital Habitat for Pollinators.” RethinkingMaple.pdf (iowadnr.gov) and ForestPollinatorspub.pdf (iowadnr.gov).
Know botanic names
Unfamiliar Latin botanic names (which are usually italicized) can avoid costly disappointments. Buy a “pin oak” knowing it is the preferred northern pin oak, Quercus ellipsoidalis. Avoid the common pin oak, Quercus palustris, which develops yellowish leaves and dies a lingering death when it cannot get enough nutrition from the tri-states’ alkaline soils.
Get real natives
Check the plant label when buying plants. If the two-word botanic name is followed by a more familiar name in quotation marks (example: Ulmus Americana ‘Princeton’) the plant has been modified.
Too often, the modification only appeals to people and not to pollinators. Modifications of native plants can reduce eco-system services such as lush flower petals block access to pollen and nectar; new leaf colors and shapes confuse pollinators; and pollen and nectar decrease in quantity and nutrition.
Some plant modifications deliver high eco-system services. Seven of the DNR’s 47 tree species suggestions include elm modified to be disease-resistant elms and thornless honey locusts.
Outstanding oaks
Get more details from DNR tree selection guides. Bur oaks (Quercus macrocarpa), northern pin oaks (Quercus ellipsoidalsis) and swamp white oak (Quercus bicolor) are large native Iowa shade trees suitable for the tri-states and stocked by local nurseries.
They are exceptionally attractive to pollinators, songbirds and us. Swamp white oak not only offers storm resistance but also tolerance to salt and yards with clay and compacted soil.
Native shade trees for city landscapes
In addition to oaks, consider hackberry (Celtis occidentalis) for its tolerance to wet and dry sites, a seedless variety of storm-resistant, durable Kentucky coffee tree (Gymnolcladus diocus); the reduced raking needed for the small leaves of the thornless variety of honey locust (Gleditsia triacanthos); and the clay tolerant white pine (Pinus strobus) that substitutes well for the invasive Norway spruce.
A caution: River birches (Betula nigra) shed flowers, seeds and small branches. Locate them away from eavestroughs.
Small native trees
Pussy willow (Salix discolor) is an early local source of pollen and nectar. In fall, the downy serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) is a colorful red, orange and yellow alternative to the non-native, highly invasive burning bush.
Pagoda dogwood (Cornus alternifolia) grows well in partial to full shade. Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) is storm resistant.
Nearby natives
The DNR guides include plants native to the Midwest but not in the tri-states. Blackgum (Nyssa sylvatica) and sassafras (Sassafras albidum) have remarkably bright red and gold fall foliage. Bald cypress (Taxodium distichum) is storm resistant and tolerates wet sites. All three species grow successfully in the tri-states.