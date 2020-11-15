If there’s one thing 2020 has proven, it’s that not even a global pandemic can put a damper on fall in the tri-states.
As people are dealing with the ninth month of COVID-19, getting outside for some recreation is more important than ever. There’s a bevy of beautiful foliage to take in this time of year.
Appreciating that special autumn feel has never been easier or more important. And it didn’t hurt that there were several days of mild weather as an added bonus.
Here are a few bits of seasonal fun and beauty captured by the Telegraph Herald photo staff.