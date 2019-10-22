GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host an opening reception for artist Paul Chase from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Chase will be exhibiting a retrospective of his work through Saturday, Jan. 4.
Chase not only sculpts marble, soapstone and granite; he paints in oils, acrylics and watercolors. He also creates three-dimensional artwork incorporating old guitars, as well as manipulates photos into new environments, adding textures to paintings with fabric and metal.
In addition to Chase’s work in the Special Exhibits Gallery, there also will be new work in the Regional Artists Gallery. This space contains artwork from baskets and pottery to sculpture and other art.
This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
For more information, call 779-214-0261.