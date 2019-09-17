Nine groups, nearly 300 voices raised in harmony and a musical smorgasbord of choral flavors serving a sampling of what area vocal ensembles have to offer.
SongFest, a multi-choir concert, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at John and Alice Butler Hall in Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
The annual event will feature performances by community choirs including the Dubuque Chorale and its chamber ensemble, Cadenza; Heartland Harmony; the Julien Chamber Choir; and, joining for the first time, the Music Men Barbershop Chorus.
The concert also will highlight the work of collegiate choral ensembles including Clarke University, Emmaus Bible College, Loras College, the University of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Each will present musical selections from its upcoming 2019-2020 seasons. The concert will conclude with a massed choir performance, combining each participating ensemble.
According to the Dubuque Chorale, which organizes the event, SongFest helps support a key component of its mission: To promote choral music in the area.
“Hosting this event offers a way for the choirs to promote their upcoming season,” said Amanda Huntleigh, director for the Dubuque Chorale and director of choral activities at Clarke University. “It’s also a great way to bring the community together and to give the choral community some exposure.”
For Kristen Eby, director of Julien Chamber Choir — which marks its 20th anniversary this year — and director of choral activities at the University of Dubuque, it’s also an opportunity for the ensembles to hear one another.
“For many, calendars fill up fast, and it’s hard to get to everyone else’s concert with so many other events going on,” she said. “This gives the community and the singers a chance to get a little taste of everything going on in the local choral world. There are a variety of sizes of groups, from college singers to more mature singers. It really is fascinating to be able to hear all of them in one concert and to have one of the only opportunities to hear a huge massed choir of that size perform in Dubuque.”
Huntleigh, who is conducting at the event for the second time having taking the reigns of the Dubuque Chorale last year, said that for the choral directors, the event also has the potential to perk up their ears to new repertoire.
“Personally, I enjoy just listening to all of the other groups from the wings,” she said. “That’s a big highlight for me. As choir directors, we can get caught in our own little bubble, and as performers, our dance cards can fill up fast. So it’s great to have the opportunity to hear what other groups are doing.
“My first year, the general impression I had was just how high-quality the groups were in the area. It’s great to be able to share that with the community and to support one another as performers.”
It’s also good in promoting a healthy sense of community, Eby said.
“It’s very celebratory, a great start to the season and a great chance for people who might love chorale music and people who might not realize how much is being offered in the choral community to check out each group at once.”