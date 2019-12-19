GALENA, Ill. — A new book, “Landmark Galena: Architecture and the Historic City,” documents the city’s rapid growth as a major industrial boom town in the mid-19th century, followed by a long period of decline.
A renaissance of sorts in the 1970s and 1980s, led by then-mayor Frank Einsweiler, saved the city.
Written by Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, an architect who is a critically acclaimed international architecture journalist and critic, the book offers an in-depth portrait of one of the top historically preserved cities in America.
Narkiewicz-Laine is the former architecture critic of the Chicago Sun-Times and editor of Inland Architect. He is president of The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, based in Chicago and with satellite museums in Dublin and Athens, Greece, and an annex museum in Galena.
From its beginnings in 1826, Galena became the hub of a new region that boasted a population of 10,000 by 1829. Larger than Chicago at the time, it included the largest steamboat hub north of St. Louis.
“The City of Galena,” writes Narkiewicz-Laine, “is a 19th-Century town that still retains its overall ambiance and sense of place that has historically shaped and defined it.”
Today, Galena is one of the few towns in America that remains an intact collection of architectural styles from classical architecture to Neoclassical, Federal, Greek Revival, Gothic, Georgian, Queen Anne, Richardsonian Romanesque, Italianate and Dutch Colonial styles.
Dedicating four years of intense research, Narkiewicz-Laine corrected dates of Galena buildings and styles of architecture, added historical information and discovered the names of famous architects who designed and built many of Galena’s buildings.
Narkiewicz-Laine also uncovered the forgotten works of Dominican missionary priest, scientist, architect and engineer The Rev. Samuel Charles Mazzuchelli, who was sent to Galena in the 1830s and became an architect. His designs include Market Hall, the first Jo Daviess County Courthouse, St. Rose of Lima Academy and Galena churches and schools.
Narkiewicz-Laine also researched other Chicago architects who came to Galena and restored landmarks, including Earl Howell Reed Jr., who first restored Galena’s Old Market Town Hall in 1933, and William F. McCaughey, who restored the Dowling House in 1954.
“Landmark Galena” includes never before published architectural photographs, renderings and drawings of many of Galena’s landmark buildings. The book is illustrated and contains maps and other new photographs of public and residential buildings taken during a three-year period by Lary L. Sommers, who worked with Narkiewicz-Laine at The Chicago Athenaeum.
“Landmark Galena” is published by Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. and retails for $85.95. The book is available at The Chicago Athenaeum’s Museum Shop, 601 S. Prospect St.; at the Galena History Museum’s Gift Store, 403 S. Main St.; by special order at www. metropolitanartspress.com; or by calling 815-777-4444.