As December begins, the tri-state area is gearing up for a full slate of festive events, from musical and theatrical performances to historic tours and shopping expeditions.
Here are some highlights of the holiday season, guaranteed to put even the biggest Scrooge in a merry mood.
Reflections in the Park
Times/dates: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 -Sunday, Jan. 1.
Site: Louis Murphy Park, Dubuque.
Cost: $12 per vehicle at the gate, $10 in advance, with tickets available at Dubuque Bank & Trust locations.
What's on tap: The annual tradition, in its 28th year, is a fundraiser for Hillcrest Family Services and includes an array of lighted displays throughout the park.
Nativities of the World
Times/dates: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8.
Site: Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Cost: Free.
What's on tap: Sinsinawa Art Gallery features a display of handcrafted nativity sets from around the world.
“Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 15.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $23. Tickets are available at the Bell Tower Theater box office, online at belltowertheater.net or by calling 563-588-3377.
What's on tap: In this comedy, David moonlights as a department store Santa to buy his new wife a wonderful Christmas gift. He tells her he’s working late, but she finds out he isn’t at the office. A suspected other woman, a bit of hypnotism, the notorious Santa burglar and a confused policeman add up to a rollicking tale of Christmas fun.
Scuba Santa
Time/date: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 4.
Site: National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
Cost: Free, with museum admission. Tickets are available by calling 563-557-9545 or visiting rivermuseum.com.
What's on tap: Santa will take a dive into the museum's Main Channel Aquarium.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concerts
Times/dates: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $19 to $79, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or Ticketmaster.com.
What's on tap: After holding a family concert on Saturday, the symphony will have its second and final Holiday Concert that afternoon, featuring vocalist Katie Richter, members of the Heartland Ballet and the Dubuque Chorale.
“For a Blessed Christmas”
Times/dates: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Site: Clarke University, Sacred Heart Chapel.
Cost: $12 for general admission; free for those younger than 18 and Clarke faculty, staff and students. Tickets can be reserved online at www.clarke.edu/blessedchristmas or by phone at 563-588-6593.
What's on tap: Clarke University vocal and instrumental music ensembles portray the Christmas story through music and scripture, featuring Clarke flute instructor Laura Canelo-Cohen as soloist.
“A Christmas Carol” at Heritage Center
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Site: University of Dubuque Heritage Center, John and Alice Butler Hall.
Cost: $31 to $49 for the general public, $26 to $44 for UD affiliates and $26 for children. Tickets are available at the Heritage Center’s Farber Box Office, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-7469; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
What's on tap: New Hampshire-based theater company Perseverance Productions presents an adaptation of Dickens’ classic holiday story, featuring a cast of 16 professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, traditional carols and more.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Time/date: 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Bellevue, Iowa, and 8:30 to 9:15 in Dubuque; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Site: Bellevue: Horizon Lanes parking lot, corner of Jefferson Avenue and Elizabeth Street; Dubuque: Corner of Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue; Gutenberg: East side of Schiller Street railway crossing.
Cost: Free, with food or monetary donations accepted for local food banks.
What's on tap: Returning for the first time in three years, the Holiday Train will make nearly 200 stops in Canada and the United States to perform live concerts and raise money, food and awareness for local food banks.
“Dark Side of the Yule,” with Classical Blast
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Site: Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
Cost: $25 in advance and $30 at the door for adults; $10 for ages 16 and younger. Tickets are available at classicalblast.com.
What's on tap: Classical Blast melds classic rock and well-known holiday music in this concert, which serves as the opening event to Galena’s Luminaria & Living Windows weekend.
Night of the Luminaria & Living Windows
Time/date: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Sites: Galena (Ill.) Main Street.
Cost: Free.
What's on tap: More than 5,000 candlelit luminaries will line streets, steps and sidewalks. Storefront windows will come alive with holiday inspired animation, as businesses offer extended hours.
Holiday Mine Sing
Times/dates: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Site: Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Cost: $15 general admission, $11.25 for those 65 and older, $7.50 for ages 5 to 12 and $3 for children younger than 5. Tickets are available at mining.jamison.museum/programs.
What's on tap: The Platteville Chorale and Platteville High School Blue Notes jazz ensemble will perform holiday carols, both above ground around a 14-foot holiday tree and underground in the 1845 Bevans Lead Mine.
Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Site: University of Dubuque Heritage Center, John and Alice Butler Hall.
Cost: $35 to $55. Tickets are available at the Heritage Center’s Farber Box Office, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-7469; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
What's on tap: The Dubuque Arts Council presents the Texas Tenors, who are the third highest-selling artist in the history of "America's Got Talent.” Since appearing on the series in 2009, the trio has released five studio albums, four DVDs, multiple singles and a children's book.
Madrigal Christmas Dinner
Time/date: 5:30 p.m. doors open for games, music, hors d’oeuvres and wassail; dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Site: Dubuque Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive.
Cost: $30. Tickets must be purchased in advance at dubuque.seatyourself.biz.
What's on tap: The annual concert features performances by Dubuque Senior High School’s choral and instrumental ensembles, accompanied by a traditional madrigal feast.
"A Christmas Carol" at Mathias Ham Historic Site
Times/dates: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Site: Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
Cost: $15 for ages 3 to 17, $20 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at www.rivermuseum.com/events.
What's on tap: At this event, in partnership with Lenore Howard of Fly-By-Night Productions and Craig Schaefer of LC Productions, audience members will follow the actors from room to room within the Mathias Ham House as Dickens’ classic holiday story unfolds.
Christmas with Jim McDonough and His Orchestra
Times/dates: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $58 to $68, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or Ticketmaster.com.
What's on tap: This 20th anniversary tour features international Steinway artist Jim McDonough with a 14-piece orchestra, performing Christmas music and other favorites with spectacular visual effects.
"The Nutcracker Ballet"
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 10-11 and 16-17; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $15 for youth, $25 for adults. Tickets are available at the Grand Opera House box office, by calling 563-588-1305 or by visiting thegrandoperahouse.com.
What's on tap: The Dubuque City Youth Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” tells the story of Clara, who receives a nutcracker soldier as a Christmas present. In a nightmare, Clara and the enchanted Nutcracker battle the wicked Queen Rat before traveling on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets and the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Snowflakes and Sweets Stroll
Times/dates: Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Site: Main Street, Galena, Ill.
Cost: $30. Tickets, which normally sell out one to two weeks in advance, are available at bit.ly/3UD5osX.
What's on tap: Ticket holders receive a punch card good for 10 treats of their choice — cookies, candies, drinks and more — available in the shops along Galena’s Main Street.
Home for the Holidays and Candlelight Tours
Times/dates: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
Site: Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
Cost: Varied by activity. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rivermuseum.com/events.
What's on tap: A variety of activities will take place throughout the weekend, including self-guided house tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, a Victorian cooking class on how to make sugar plums from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17, a holiday afternoon tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 and candlelit tours from 7 to 9 p.m. both days.
