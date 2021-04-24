The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Divertimento.”
Genre: Thriller/mystery short.
Country: France.
Run time: 30 minutes.
Director: Keyvan Sheikhalishahi.
Producers: Keyvan Sheikhalishahi
and Nahid Sheikhalishahi.
Writer: Keyvan Sheikhalishahi.
Online: www.facebook.com/
DivertimentoShortFilm
Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoVmhSH5cNA
Synopsis: Jonas Olsen, a chess player haunted by a tragic past, is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game called Divertimento.
Behind the scenes: The film stars Kellan Lutz (“Twilight”) and Torrey DeVitto (“The Vampire Diaries”), and was shot with a crew of 150 in an 18th century castle in France.
“It was incredible to have all these names (in the cast) and get answers from them in under two days,” said director and writer Sheikhalishahi. “I’m very grateful as that is very rare for a short and independent film. I thought it showed how strong the script was.”
In the film, the audience doesn’t know any more than the main character.
“We explore his thoughts and his memories at the same time as him,” Sheikhalishahi said. “In other words, he lives the same immersive experience as us.”
Sheikhalishahi said viewers might find themselves at odds with who is guilty in the film.
“The movie is mainly about responsibility,” he said. “We’re curious to know who the audience will identify as a conventional bad guy or good guy. There could be debates with different points of view.”
“Divertimento” will screen with a block of short films at 1 p.m. today and at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Five Flags Center Bijou Room.