On this page in May, we looked at high-speed photography as a tool to add creativity to our photography.
Today, we will get close with macro photography.
Macro photography takes a small subject, gets very close to it and produces an image depicting the subject larger than it would appear to the unaided eye.
This type of photography can be exciting, and it creates images showing a world we rarely take the time to see. Insects, plants and water drops are just a few examples of interesting subjects.
Getting close to your subject requires little in the way of specialized equipment. I often use a tripod, but I know several photographers who do not with amazing results. Other than that, you only need a macro lens or a filter that magnifies your existing lens. Most cell phones, likewise, are capable of producing macro images.
There are a few things to look out for when pursuing closeup photography. First, and always an issue with macro photography, is wind. When we magnify our subject, we also magnify the slightest movements in that subject.
Another thing to keep in mind is that, when you magnify a subject, you also are magnifying its flaws. A flower that appears pristine from a normal viewing distance might not look as perfect when you get up close.
I find that I often turn to macro photography when lighting conditions or weather conditions are not conducive to other forms of photography. Since we are dealing with a very small area within our image, we can control that area fairly easily.
Macro photography also can easily be done indoors, so it can be a great way to photograph on cold winter days.
So grab a camera, find a subject and get up close with it.
