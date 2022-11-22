The City of Dubuque and the Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission are accepting applications through the Arts Operating Recovery subgrant program — a one-time, limited funding opportunity made possible through the National Endowment for the Arts via the American Rescue Plan Act.

Federally awarded funds in the amount of $435,000 will be awarded to those who operate within Dubuque city limits and “demonstrate a commitment to serving the community through access to arts, arts education, arts activities and/or artistic experiences,” according to a press release.

