The City of Dubuque and the Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission are accepting applications through the Arts Operating Recovery subgrant program — a one-time, limited funding opportunity made possible through the National Endowment for the Arts via the American Rescue Plan Act.
Federally awarded funds in the amount of $435,000 will be awarded to those who operate within Dubuque city limits and “demonstrate a commitment to serving the community through access to arts, arts education, arts activities and/or artistic experiences,” according to a press release.
The program aims to assist Dubuque’s nonprofit arts sector in response to economic and community impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It differentiates from the city’s Arts & Culture Operating Support through expanded eligibility to support nonprofit organizations and nonacademic entities within institutions of higher education with ongoing, standalone, public-facing arts programming or arts-focused activities.
Requests for funding are capped at 50% of arts-dedicated operations budget, not to exceed $25,000. No match is required.
Funds are restricted to supporting staff positions, contractual personnel, health and safety supplies, marketing and promotion, or noncapital facility costs to maintain activities that contribute to increasing access to diverse and enriching arts experiences.
The costs must occur between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.
