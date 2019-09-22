If your birthday is today: Making a change for the right reason will expand your life and push you in an exhilarating direction. Take a good look at your life and consider what makes you happy. You are responsible for the choices you make. Do what’s best for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider how best to handle your finances, health or any contracts or documents that need adjustment. The changes you make should encourage a positive lifestyle change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Keep your emotions in check when dealing with domestic situations. If someone wants to make a change, you are best off going about your business and doing your thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Taking a day trip, getting involved in a group effort or expanding a creative idea is encouraged. Someone who shares your interests will offer input. A partnership looks inviting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Don’t get angry over something you can’t do anything about. Concentrate on improvements that will encourage you to be healthy, in control and happy. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Seal a deal, look for new prospects or make plans with someone who shares your goals. A change at home will affect your emotional well-being and financial stability.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Strive to be your best. If you make a change to the way you look, compliments will boost your confidence. Romance is in the stars and will lead to a better relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Don’t be sucked into someone else’s dream. Follow your heart and do what you think will bring the greatest rewards. A moderate approach will lead to good results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): If someone dumps unwarranted responsibilities on you, say something. You need to focus on what’s important to you, instead of letting someone take advantage of you. Put your needs first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Surround yourself with family and friends. Sticking to those who have your best interest at heart will lead to valuable advice and support. A positive change is heading your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunity, but don’t fall for someone’s fast-cash scheme or a plan with little substance. You are best off going it alone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into fixing up your surroundings and making positive adjustments to your living arrangements. Don’t let someone’s negativity or poor judgment ruin your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share information with someone you want to get to know better. Expand your circle of friends and take part in events that will challenge and stimulate you mentally and physically. Romance is featured.