If you are experiencing symptoms of numbness and tingling in your hands that interferes with sleeping and is bothersome during daytime activities, you may have carpal tunnel syndrome.

Carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms are usually numbness and tingling in the palm side of the thumb, index and middle fingers. At times, it also can cause severe wrist pain. In more advanced cases, patients might develop hand weakness and might drop objects.

For the Telegraph Herald

Pierotti is an orthopedic surgeon at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

