Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s Art @ Your Library opened on Friday, April 1, with the work of local artists Marianne Black and Julie Ferring.

Black specializes in creating whimsical three-dimensional pieces, each with its a story.

Ferring’s paintings reflect her love of nature and living landscapes.

Art @ Your Library brings unique local exhibits to the library every other month, matching two-dimensional and three-dimensional artists for a display in the historic rotunda.

The show is free and open during regular library hours through Tuesday, May 24. For more information, visit www.carnegiestout.org or call 563-589-4313.

