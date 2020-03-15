I’m planning a wedding.
Well, that’s not entirely true. I’m helping plan a wedding. Sort of. I mean, I guess I helped with the guest list a little bit, and every now and then someone will ask my opinion. Which totally makes me an important part of the process.
Who am I kidding? This entire wedding would end up being a much bigger success if I, the ostensible groom, was not involved in any way. My fiancee should just get somebody to stand in for me during the service while I stay far enough away not to ruin things.
Part of the problem is the fact that I am an agent of chaos. Not like personality-wise, or anything. Sometimes I’m too even-keeled. Multiple people have charitably described me as “aloof” or “disengaged,” while others prefer to use language like “pompous jerk-face.”
(None of these characterizations are accurate, by the way. That’s just the way my face looks when I’m trying to keep everybody from realizing how hopelessly confused I am at any given moment.)
But chaos thrives around me anyway, primarily because I have the organizational skills of a hyperactive lemur who is experiencing cocaine withdrawal.
Whatever sort of genetic trait that allows people to consistently use day planners or budget time and resources effectively tragically was omitted from my DNA. That fact that I can find my keys and wallet nine out of 10 mornings before I go to work is the result of a lifelong effort.
Very minor wedding planning tasks that have been assigned to me have been completely overlooked or done so laughably incorrectly that my fiancee’s family (saints, all of them) have sighed and said they’ll do it for me.
It’s not intentional. I hate that my incompetence is a burden to others, especially people as generous and caring as my fiancee’s family. It’s not endearing, it’s not charming and it’s certainly not helpful, considering this getting married thing was my idea.
That particular wedding-planning challenge is entirely under my control and is something that I, now that I’ve acknowledged it’s a problem, can address. However, there is one significant hurdle that’s not so easily overcome.
I have terrible taste. Awful, horrible, “maybe-I-should-get-an-eyebrow-piercing”-level taste. I have, on multiple occasions, shown up to work wearing a beige shirt, beige pants and a beige tie without seeing any problem with that.
When we were talking about our wedding colors early on, I suggested green, my lifelong favorite color, and puce, because I thought it was funny. Had anybody taken me seriously, our ceremony and reception would have ended up looking like the inside of a horribly diseased liver.
While I have drawn the line at allowing my fiancee to pick each day’s outfits for me, I have relented and given her control over what articles of clothing I buy. Frankly, it’s necessary, career-wise. I have no concept regarding which colors and patterns “match” and run the risk of unintentionally blinding my colleagues with my clashing wardrobe.
So when my fiancee, her sister and her mother say they want to do these centerpieces or rent that decoration, I just give them a hearty thumbs-up. Because literally every decision they’ve made about the aesthetics of the ceremony and reception has been brilliant, and never would have occurred to me in a million years.
That’s not something I can just fix. I can learn some basic rules and tips, but I’m never going to have a sense of style capable of producing anything more advanced than that beer-can Christmas tree my roommates and I made in college.
But I can put more of an effort into helping out with other aspects of the wedding. Because if I don’t, my fiancee might decide to give the guy we hire as my wedding stand-in the full-time job.