The great commandment instructs us to love God and to love our neighbors as ourselves.
The Lord’s Prayer taught by Jesus says: “Forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us.”
The most difficult challenge to loving neighbors involves forgiving those who have offended us. Forgiveness rarely happens all at once.
Forgiveness is a process.
- Your trusted friend betrays you in your hour of need.
- A neighbor spreads vicious rumors that have tarnished your reputation.
- A member of your family steals from your bank account.
- A child is sexually violated by a parent.
- A member of your congregation is violently murdered in her home by an intruder.
- A drunken driver swerves into the oncoming lane and kills innocent people.
We experience many actions as not deserving forgiveness.
The ultimate goal of forgiving is to attain reconciliation. Several factors make it easier to move from injury to forgiveness and reconciliation.
One example is when the other person accepts responsibility, feels sorry and is willing to make amends. In cases where the offender is ready to admit wrongdoing and demonstrates changed behavior, we might imagine the possibility of forgiveness.
In few circumstances, however, are all of these factors present. The offender might not demonstrate genuine sadness. That person might not take responsibility or be willing to make amends.
In the case of those suffering sexual violence, no expectation should be made about the victim’s need to forgive. In the most tragic instances, victims might no longer be alive to engage in a process of forgiveness.
By our own powers, many circumstances prevent us from forgiving. Yet, we could discover that harboring resentment can damage our physical, emotional and spiritual health more than it hurts those who have harmed us.
In many ways, forgiveness is always a miracle granted by the power of God.
The process of forgiveness can involve profound struggle. It could take many years of prayer, conversation with trusted friends and counseling to reach the point when we might be ready to forgive.
Because there is a merciful God who has forgiven all our misdeeds, we can dare to imagine loving our enemies and forgiving those who have harmed us.