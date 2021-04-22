The names of frontiersman like Davy Crockett, Kit Carson and Daniel Boone are so much a part of the fabric of American history that their exploits, both fact and fiction, have become part of folklore.
But does the name Jim Bridger ring a bell? It might not, but it should. From his youth in St. Louis, Mo., to his work as a guide and scout in the newly minted western territories of the United States, Bridger mapped trails, befriended native tribes and discovered the wonders of Yellowstone, cementing his reputation as an important figure in the history of the American West.
Jerry Enzler, author of the new book, “Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West,” tapped into new sources since the last Bridger biography was published more than 60 years ago, bringing previously unknown details to the story of the legendary mountain man.
Enzler visited more than 25 repositories in his search to uncover new documents and supporting material.
“There are enormous amounts of new material,” Enzler said. “I went to different archival libraries that had actual manuscripts and found an enormous amount of new information.”
Bridger was born in Richmond, Va., in 1804. His family moved to St. Louis when he was 8 years old. His mother died when he was 12, followed by a brother and his father. By the time he was 13 years old, Bridger was on his own.
“He apprenticed for one of the noted gunsmiths in St. Louis, Louis Kramer,” Enzler said. “His job was probably doing things like moving metal to the anvil and keeping the fire going.”
In 1813, the government opened an Indian agency in Peoria, Ill. Agencies were tasked with controlling and monitoring trade activity between the U.S. and Native American tribes.
Kramer was asked to accompany the agents on their visits with the Potawatomi. He took Bridger along with him, and that began Bridger’s fascination with the outdoors and with some of the indigenous tribes of the U.S.
“He was there at least six months,” Enzler said. “There is a record of him two years later living with Kramer near Cahokia Mounds. For a while he operated a ferry along the Mississippi.”
Around the age of 17, Bridger signed on with a group going up the Missouri River to trap and trade beaver.
Bridger gained a reputation as an expert guide and scout, often offering advice to wagon trains and other groups as they traveled west, and sometimes leading those who hired him.
“He was illiterate, but he had this encyclopedic mind,” Enzler said. “When someone asked about a route, he would orate the route, saying things like, ‘And when you reach this creek, don’t drink out of it, it’s poison.’”
Bridger eventually settled in Utah Territory, and remained there for 17 years, operating Fort Bridger, a fur trading outpost and a resupply point for groups traveling in the area. Most importantly it was his home.
“He had a tremendous affinity for home,” Enzler said. “He wandered looking for it for years.”
Bridger often attended rendezvous — trapper and trader gatherings that were for both business and pleasure.
The legend of these gatherings reached Europe, where many people were fascinated by the Leatherstocking tales of writer James Fenimore Cooper and the descriptions of those gatherings.
William Drummond Stewart, a Scottish adventurer, hired Alfred Jacob Miller, an American artist, to travel with him through the West. He knew of Bridger and of the rendezvous. He wanted to see and experience them.
A sketch by Miller, now owned by the Joslyn museum in Omaha, Neb., depicts Bridger riding on a horse wearing a suit of armor that had been presented to him by Stewart.
“Europeans were fascinated with these mountain men,” Enzler said. “They really thought of them as knights and heroes.”
Bridger forged reputations with many of the indigenous tribes in the region, including the Ute, Shoshone, Crow and Flathead. He married three times, twice to daughters of Shoshone chiefs, and was widowed three times. Groups traveling in the area told of often being asked by natives that they met, “Where is our friend Bridger?”
“Bridger would camp with soldiers, and often there would be natives watching from a distance,” Enzler said. “He would walk over and find out who it was. Many times it was someone he knew.”
Bridger and Mormon leader Brigham Young had a contentious relationship. Bridger initially offered to help the Mormons when they first arrived in 1847, but Young refused the assistance.
“It was two men fighting for who would be in charge,” Enzler said. “Bridger was extremely well known and thought of very highly by the Ute and the Shoshone. Young was coming with a different idea — to build a kingdom.”
While there wasn’t any apparent reason for Young to hate Bridger, Young created a rift that didn’t exist.
“Nothing works better than an enemy to unify a people,” Enzler said. “Young, for whatever reason, chose Bridger as that enemy.”
Eventually, Bridger was driven off his land. The Mormons paid him $9,000 for it. He returned to the Kansas City, Mo., area and bought land there, but the loss of his home in the Utah territory was something he would regret for the rest of his life.
“The Shoshone had his heart, and he had to leave them,” Enzler said. “His wife was Shoshone, and she had to leave her home.”
Bridger continued to work as a scout and guide. He retired at the age of 64, in 1868, when his eyesight began to fail. He tended his apple orchards and grew grain, and had a horse he would ride who knew the way back home.
“He had a big veranda facing west,” Enzler said. “He would sit on that veranda and writers and reporters would come and listen to his stories. He was a grand storyteller. He said, ‘I tell stories, but every one has a little bit of truth in it.’”
Jim Bridger died in 1881 at his home near Kansas City. He was 77 years old.
“He did lead a charmed life. What I admire about him was that he was a gentleman in a strange sort of way,” Enzler said. “He was compassionate. He would offer to help when could. He had a strong affinity for the acceptance of others. He trapped with Black men, with Mexicans, with Dutch and French-Canadians. He traded with and married into indigenous groups. It was a dangerous life, but he lived it with diplomacy and dignity. He really was an amazing person.”
“I wish I was out in the West,” Bridger once told a neighbor who was visiting him on his veranda. “A body could see so much farther there.”