Happy Pride Month, readers! The month of June is used to celebrate the lasting impact queer people have had on all levels of history, but it also is the perfect opportunity to add even more fun and exciting new titles to your TBR list.
There are plenty of titles for readers of all ages to choose from, but these are some of my favorite recent releases:
“Plenty of Hugs,” by Fran Manushkin and Kate Alizadeh (Dial Books, 2020)
Perfect for young readers of all ages, this story paints a picture of a loving family who goes on a bike ride together. The simple, colorful illustrations show two mothers and their toddler exploring the natural world around them — they see buzzing bugs, wiggling worms, hopping frogs and more as they make their way to the zoo. The best parts of their outing are all of the hugs, cuddles and tickles the mommies give to their little one.
This picture book does a great job of representing a queer family without making it feel like a moral lesson. We simply get the chance to see a happy family that breaks the traditional mold usually seen in picture books for children.
At the end of the story, the mothers feed their little one and get them ready for bed, all while making sure the child knows how much they are loved.
For more celebrations of family, try “Papa, Daddy and Riley,” by Seamus Kirst; and “Love Makes a Family,” by Sophie Beer.
“Answers in the Pages,” by David Levithan (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 2022)
In this timely chapter book for ages 8 to 12, we meet Donovan, a boy whose entire fifth-grade class gets swept up in a book banning scandal taking the town by storm.
It all starts when Donovan leaves a book called “The Adventurers” out on the kitchen counter. When his mom decides to read part of it, her interpretation that the book’s main characters are gay inspires her to lead the charge for getting it banned from Donovan’s school curriculum.
Donovan isn’t sure if his mom is right about the characters being gay, but he is sure that the book should not be banned just because of that. Plus, if she wants to ban a book just for having gay characters, how would she feel knowing that Donovan himself might be gay?
As the town divides into two sides, Donovan and his classmates try to grapple with standing up for their right to read while also understanding that their parents are acting out of love.
For more chapter books about standing up for your beliefs, try “Martin McLean, Middle School Queen,” by Alyssa Zaczek; and “Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World,” by Ashley Herring Blake.
“The Passing Playbook,” by Isaac Fitzsimons (Dial Books, 2021)
In this book for teens ages 12 and older, we meet 15-year-old Spencer Harris. In most ways, Spencer is just like other guys in his class. He has a favorite sport, he worries about fitting in, and he loves his family.
What makes Spencer stand out in some circles is the fact that he is transgender. When Spencer transitioned at his last school, he received such violent threats that the school was put in lockdown.
Now that he has a fresh start, Spencer needs to decide who he can trust without sacrificing his personal safety. Things are off to a good start when he makes a name for himself on the school soccer team — and they get even better when he starts to hit it off with his new crush, Justice.
But will Spencer be able to trust Justice with the truth? And when the Ohio Soccer League finds out Spencer was assigned “female” at birth, will he still be able to play?
For more young adult novels fusing queer romance with other genre elements, try the mystery-fueled “I Kissed Shara Wheeler,” by Casey McQuiston; and the twisted fairytale “Cinderella is Dead,” by Kalynn Bayron.
As we all make our way through Pride Month, be sure to add a title or two written by or about queer voices to your reading list. All of these titles and more can be found at your local library or bookstore.
