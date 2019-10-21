SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Fever River Puppeteers will join Sinsinawa’s Memory Cafe with its Halloween marionette show from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Memory Café is a supportive place where people gather with others who are experiencing memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer’s or other dementia, along with a caregiver, to share common interests and friendship.
The free program is open to anyone in the tri-state area. A caregiver should be present.
For more information, call 608-748-4411, ext. 188, or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.