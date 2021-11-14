Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
6. Our Country Friends, Gary Shteyngart, Random House
7. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
8. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
9. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
10. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
11. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
12. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
13. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
14. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
15. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
2. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
4. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
5. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
6. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright
7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
11. Going There, Katie Couric, Little, Brown
12. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, Adam Schiff, Random House
13. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster
14. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
15. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. Lore Olympus: Volume One, Rachel Smythe, Del Rey
13. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
14. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
6. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
10. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown
11. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. Woolgathering, Patti Smith, New Directions
14. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
15. Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer, Rax King, Vintage
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet,
6. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
7. God Emperor of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
2. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
3. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
5. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
8. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
9. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
10. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
12. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
13. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
15. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic, Scholastic
Young Adult
1. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
4. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
10. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. Skin of the Sea, Natasha Bowen, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
2. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
3. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
4. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Book
5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
8. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
14. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
15. Thanks for Nothing, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
Children’s Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Graham Howells (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic