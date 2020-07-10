The U.S. presidents enshrined on South Dakota’s famed Mount Rushmore all have one thing in common, and it’s not necessarily the obvious, “they were great leaders.” Each was unique in his contributions that advanced our nation.
Their influence on the events of their time was so profound that without them at their respective helms, our nation and culture as a free society would, in all likelihood, be different.
Gutzon Borglum was commissioned to create the monument, and construction began in 1927. According to historical records, his vision was to celebrate America’s first 150 years and to “commemorate the founding, growth, preservation and development to the United States of America.”
Borglum was a noted artist and sculptor of works with heroic proportions; however, he could have been a potentially controversial choice for Mount Rushmore.
His projects included the design and model for the Confederate monument at Stone Mountain, Ga., largely financed by members of the Klu Klux Klan, of which Borglum was a member.
He also was known for the highly praised bust of Abraham Lincoln, carved from a solid block of white marble, first displayed in Theodore Roosevelt’s White House.
Not much was made of Borglum’s white supremacy beliefs in the 1920s and 1930s. In fact, they carefully were concealed in news coverage and public relations materials about the artist and the Rushmore project.
The choices of which presidents to honor on Rushmore likely were made collaboratively since the federal government was involved. Rushmore struggled with finances during the depths of the Great Depression, but work continued as it was employing laborers, which made it an ideal “government works project.”
Borglum and the project planners couldn’t have chosen better presidents. Each embodied the character, integrity, strength and the willingness to rise above politics to do the best thing, the right thing for America. Making politically expedient decisions based on poll numbers as politicians do today was not a factor. These were presidents who seized upon opportunity to do great things for the good of us all.
Among the many contributions these presidents are noted for, each saved us from profound threats to our democracy — not foreign, but domestic. Each had a towering intellect that made them aware of their strategic place in history. That awareness helped them see things not necessarily as they were but as they could become if they acted decisively.
Here are their nation-saving accomplishments in order of their president’s appearance, left to right, on the Mount Rushmore monument.
George Washington not only saved us from British dominion and colonial servitude, but it was his selfless act as president to not become a king. Washington did not want to rule as an ad-hoc monarch of what would have become, at best, a constitutional monarchy.
Besides his role in the victory over the British in America’s Revolution, this was perhaps his greatest act. There was a fair amount of support for some kind of royal designation from such learned and worldly Americans as John Adams. His belief was, as a president, Washington would be looked upon by the kings and monarchs of the world as without strength or wealth and not to be taken seriously.
Ours was not just a new nation but a revolutionary idea. Washington wouldn’t be a king with all the pomp and ceremony that came with a throne. There would be no throne, and the President of the United States would draw his strength from the people who elected him. These citizens would give their loyalty not to him but to the nation and, when needed, would lay down their lives to protect the idea that is America.
Thomas Jefferson was perhaps the most complex, contradictory and visionary leader that served as president. He was the author of our Declaration of Independence. Jefferson saved our nation from becoming a place where the origin of your birth and economic circumstances would no longer have bearing on your success in life.
He was a talented writer of compelling prose. His words are among the most powerful ever written: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness ...”
They continue to inspire people the world over. They helped form the notion in people’s minds that the United States of America is more than a place. It’s not necessarily the country that is America. As explained previously, it’s the idea that is America. Jefferson’s words propelled our nation forward and have inspired and sustained democracies the world over.
Though several of our founding fathers and a number of our presidents held slaves, when Jefferson became the nation’s third president, he outlawed the slave trade. Though paradoxically, Jefferson held slaves until his death, probably out of a profound sense of personal responsibility for their welfare.
However, the seeds of freedom were sown by this gentleman farmer (as he saw himself) that helped put America on a path that was illuminated by his famous words in the Declaration of Independence.
Nonetheless, it was the document most abolitionists and critics of Jefferson referred to long after the Revolution as the nation agonized about slavery.
Jefferson also saved us from being a nation confined by our western border, the Mississippi River. His quest to claim and settle the west following the Louisiana Purchase, inspired Jefferson to deploy Lewis and Clark to explore and assess the territory for settlement.
And yet, another paradox of Jefferson was revealed. Western settlement was disastrous for indigenous people already living there.
At the same time, Manifest Destiny contributed to our nation’s strength through its expansion and exploitation of its vast natural resources. America was now on a relentless march to becoming a world power.
Theodore Roosevelt was a modern president in every sense. He was a larger-than-life personality and a media hero for the times. Roosevelt was the first president to understand what we now call the “optics” of a situation and how they could be leveraged to one’s advantage.
It was 1898 when Roosevelt resigned his position as Assistant Secretary of the Navy to organize the Rough Riders, a mounted cavalry unit, to fight in the Spanish American War. The force was comprised of old pals and cowboys from his cattle-driving days.
Forget the U.S. Navy. Roosevelt hired boats, invaded Cuba and defeated a force of Spanish forces at the Battle of San Juan Hill. He accomplished this feat in a uniform meticulously tailored by Brooks Brothers, of New York City. His adventure and heroism were chronicled in breathless detail in newspapers from coast to coast.
But Roosevelt’s real nation-saving accomplishment was saving America from itself.
The industrial revolution was cruising full throttle by the turn of the century. It gave birth to titans of industry that had their hands on the levers of American production, their boots on the necks of powerless labor and absolute control of the nation’s growing energy requirements.
Roosevelt saw the power of government being supplanted by the unfettered power of the rich industrialist elites. He recognized such an imbalance threatened to change America’s character.
Roosevelt was perhaps the first president to recognize the growing significance of American labor on the political stage. He became involved in and was credited for settling the Great Coal Strike in 1902.
Roosevelt was a progressive when the nation was making enormous progress as an industrial nation but also establishing itself as a nation of innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs. However, it was the specter of a nation controlled by an oligarchy of wealthy tycoons that propelled Roosevelt’s vision for America.
He became a reformer and a “trust buster,” helping create laws to break those forces in our nation that assumed their wealth and power allowed them the privilege to destroy their competition and control prices to the detriment of free markets.
Roosevelt’s presidency also vigorously sponsored legislation to protect the purity and safety of our food and the legitimacy and quality of our medicines. His administration also created the nation’s first consumer protection laws.
Perhaps his greatest living legacy was saving our wealth of unique and picturesque lands that give America such inspiring character. By creating America’s National Parks and National Monuments of historically important landmarks, he guaranteed his legacy of preserving our natural wonders and historic places for generations to come.
Roosevelt saved America from itself and the greed that wealth, power and corruption can inflict upon a nation.
Abraham Lincoln’s act of nation saving was, of course, forged in the crucible of the American Civil War, in which 620,000 lost their lives.
The Industrial Revolution was beginning, and there was becoming two Americas. The north was industrializing with its factories and mills, teaming cities that grew to accommodate the growth of a non-agrarian population of laborers, tradesman and professionals. The south was an agrarian culture of gentlemen land owners whose labor intensive cash crop, cotton, grew to supply a substantial U.S. export market and was cultivated by nearly four million slaves. Such enormous wealth gave the South substantial political power and influence.
The politics of slavery, especially as it threatened to spread to newly settled western territories, became incendiary.
Lincoln might not have fully imagined what America would become, but he knew emphatically that a house divided about the issue of slavery could not stand.
Friend of Lincoln and Commander of Union Forces, General Ulysses S. Grant, in his memoirs best described why the south’s slave-driven economy was unsustainable and inevitably would lead our nation to ruin.
“The system of labor would have soon exhausted the soil and left the people poor. The non-slaveholders would have left the country, and the small slaveholder must have sold out to his more fortunate neighbor. Soon, the slaves would have outnumbered the masters and, not being in sympathy with them, would have risen in their might and exterminated them.”
As the war was coming to a close and victory and unification were assured, Lincoln’s vision for our nation was affirmed in his post-war plans, but he didn’t live long enough to see them completed. Before the war ended, Lincoln already had put into motion one of the most ambitious projects of his presidency and our nation. He envisioned the Transcontinental Railroad.
Such a monumental project would unite our nation across the great wilderness of the west, connecting both coasts. Its construction would employ veterans of the war and newly arriving immigrants that would help settle the West. It was perhaps Lincoln’s greatest legacy.
In 1927, Borglum and his team of jackhammer-wielding carvers would begin chiseling away at that South Dakota mountain on land sacred to the indigenous Americans who lived there, a project that would last the next 14 years. In 1941, as the sculpture neared completion, Borglum died at 74.
Borglum’s son, Lincoln, would take over, putting the finishing touches on his father’s vision, though it was scaled back from the original design that featured more of the president’s torsos. Instead, there became a more natural aesthetic respecting the surrounding topography.
The incomplete sculpture became more ethereal in appearance. The faces, depending on the light and atmosphere of the mountain, appear not as gods but entirely human.
Your impression of the scale of it depends on the light and your vantage point (since most visitors are only allowed so close to it). But once you see it, especially for the first time, you realize that you have come to gaze upon perhaps one of the greatest objects of art in the world and subjects utterly deserving of its creation.