GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts gallery manager, Patricia Lehnhardt, has compiled a new online flip-book for the exhibit, “Looking Up!”, that is now available for viewing at www.galenacenterforthearts.com.
This is the Center’s second virtual exhibit and features the work of more than 30 regional artists. The exhibit challenged the participants to think about their world when they simply looked up.
The diversity of the submissions is a testament to the wide range of talent in the tri-states. Photographs, sculptures, fiber arts, paintings and written word are all represented.
Photographer Robert Rivoire has created a YouTube video for this exhibit of his photographs. The video is available at the
Galena Center for the Arts YouTube channel.
This project was partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Illinois Humanities, an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information, visit www.galencenterforthearts.org.