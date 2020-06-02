“Man on Fire,” 7 p.m. on AMC Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning star in this hit action film based on the novel by A.J. Quinnell. When his 9-year-old charge is kidnapped, a bodyguard goes on a rampage to get her back.
“OutDaughtered,” 8 p.m. on TLC As Valentine’s Day approaches, Adam is torn over how to make his little girls feel special during the holiday. Danielle throws the family a surprise they will never forget, and the Busby’s learn about fire safety with an unexpected twist.
“Baby Mama,” 9 p.m. on Lifetime America’s favorite female duo, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, team up in this comedy. Kate (Fey) desperately wants a child, and turns to Angie (Poehler), an immature free spirit, to make it happen.
Meanwhile, Kate falls for Rob (Greg Kinnear).