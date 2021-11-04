In the animated movie “Up,” the protagonist Carl Fredricksen (voiced by Ed Asner) says, “Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you’ll look back and realize they were the big things.” A wise sentiment about life — and microgreens! Whether you live in an area without easy access to fresh veggies, are housebound or grocery-store reluctant or simply like their sassy look and vivid flavors, microgreens can provide you with super-nutrition — right from your kitchen counter.
One University of Maryland study found that sprouts of cilantro, celery, red cabbage, green basil and arugula contained four to 40 times more nutrients than their mature counterparts. Specifically, the research looked at ascorbic acid (vitamin C); carotenoids, precursors of vitamin A; phylloquinone (a K vitamin); and tocopherols (vitamin E).
If you’re growing microradishes, mini salad greens or broccoli, for example, they’re cultivated in a growing medium (potting soil, coconut coir, peat or peat-vermiculite mixture). You trim them at the base when they’re a couple of weeks old and have developed their first set of leaves. You can add them to veggie, chicken or tuna salads and use them as uncooked garnishes on fish and chicken dishes, soups and steamed veggies. Plus, enjoy them as part of Dr. Oz’s plan: “Overhaul Your Body in Just 10 Days” at DoctorOz.com.
How to grow: There are loads of instructions online — from a super-detailed free book at microgreenify.org to a simple six-step outline from Gardener’s Supply Company (gardeners.com) and videos on YouTube. If your interest is sprouting, give it a try.