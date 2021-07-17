Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary recently selected leadership for the next four years.
LaDonna Manternach, BVM, will be president of the congregation; Lou Anglin, BVM, will continue as first vice-president; second vice-president will be Katherine Kandefer, BVM, Kate Hendel, BVM, will be third vice-president; and Carol Marie (Joseph Louis) Baum, BVM, will be fourth vice-president.
The new leadership team will be installed on Monday, July 26, in a ceremony at the Motherhouse Chapel.
Terms will begin on Sunday, Aug. 1.