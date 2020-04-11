“Deadliest Catch,” 7 p.m.
on Discovery Heading into the most challenging season yet, the Cornelia Marie is showing her age. Now, with an additional million dollars in quota to catch, Casey and Josh must transform the decaying vessel into the crabber of the future.
“The Zoo,” 8 p.m.
on Animal Planet A trio of abandoned puma cubs arrives at the zoo, while the staff grows concerned that Ella, the oldest rhino, is not acting herself.
“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” 8 p.m. on FOX Gordon Ramsay travels to Seafarer’s, a seafood restaurant located in Manquin, Va. Chef Ramsay and his crew find a restaurant in a prominent location that should be doing well and is instead tearing apart the family running it.