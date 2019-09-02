If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie. 8-10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Weather permitting, the screening will be on the rooftop. Details: www.smokestackdbq.com.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 6-8
Platteville Historic Re-Enactment. 8, 11 and 10 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway Street and Mitchell Hollow Road, Platteville, Wis. Re-enactors will represent early Native Americans, fur traders and pioneers. Donations welcome. Details: tinyurl.com/y2ayudol.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details:
dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Sherrill Fest. 11:30 a.m., Sherrill (Iowa) Ball Diamond, 5135 Sherrill Road. The third annual Sherrill Fest will kick off with a parade starting at the intersection of Sherrill and Circle Ridge roads. The event also includes kids activities, a bean bag tournament and live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Details: tinyurl.com/yxg3t6fw.
Belden School’s 160th Anniversary Celebration. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Belden School, 52 Heatherdowns Lane, Galena, Ill. Built in 1859, the limestone one-room schoolhouse is having a party with tours, historical guests, lessons, games, an author signing and more. Details: www.beldenboy.com.