IHome will soon be launching the Smartshare Frame (iPF1032), a Wi-Fi-enabled photo frame, which is a perfect holiday gift for almost anyone.

The digital photo frame is an easy way to display cellphone photos we all continue to snap but don’t share with more than one or two people. With the AC-powered Smartshare frame connected to your home 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz Wi-Fi, whoever is given access from anywhere in the world can upload their favorite photos or videos and memories for display on the 10-inch LCD touchscreen display.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.