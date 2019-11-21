“The Stuff” is a 1980s cult film that tells the story of a parasitical, possibly cognizant, frozen yogurt-like substance that bubbles out of the earth and overtakes humans with its highly addictive flavor. Folks just can’t get enough of The Stuff.
Combine that with the 1975 movie “The Strongest Man in the World,” about an accident in a school laboratory that combines one student’s nutrient-packed cereal with another’s chemical experiment, and you’ve got the results of a significant, global study of almost 1.5 million people that found eating a diet loaded with yogurt and fiber is a powerful way to slash your lung cancer risk.
Researchers looked at men and women in their 50s and found that folks who ate a lot of yogurt and had the most fiber intake (from whole grains, and fruits and veggies) cut their risk of lung cancer by more than 30% compared with folks eating very little fiber and no yogurt. The researchers suggest that prebiotics from fiber and probiotics from yogurt are what help the immune system dodge lung cancer whether you’re a current, past or never smoker.
So there’s one more reason to eat only 100% whole grains, seven to nine servings of produce daily, and probiotic-rich foods like low- or no-fat yogurt, as well as kefir, sour dill pickles, kimchi, kombucha (a fermented tea), miso, natto (a food made from fermented soybeans), sauerkraut, the popular meat substitute tempeh and water- or brine-cured olives.
Plus, take a probiotic supplement with lactobacillus or in spore form daily.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
© 2019 Michael Roizen, M.D. and Mehmet Oz, M.D.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.