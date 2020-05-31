I have something of an obsession with overly large smartphones.
In fact, my first smartphone was the absurdly sized Samsung Galaxy Mega, which, at 6.3 inches in screen size, didn’t even fit in my pocket.
Of course, the solution to such a pocket problem is to get an equally absurd phone case that looks worthy of Batman’s utility belt and comes with a slide-on belt clip that looks worthy of the dadliest dad who ever dadded.
I proudly wore that beast of a phone variously on my belt, hung from a pocket or, occasionally, inside a voluminous coat pocket for nearly two years. Then, one day, the clip broke — and with it, my heart.
When I announced the sad news of my belt clip’s demise to my weekly gaming group, one member spontaneously exclaimed, “Thank God!” before briefly apologizing and moving on to other topics.
Little did they know that, fast forward four years to 2020, the belt clip would be making a return appearance.
This time around, I’m rocking a Samsung Galaxy s10 Plus, a
6.4-inch masterpiece of phones, with glandular issues. And the case ... well, let’s just say that I basically bought a tank to protect my precious, touchscreen wonder.
And, joy of all joys, it came with a slide-on belt clip.
The daddening of my phone has continued to such a degree that I’m starting to feel the call of the jean shorts, and I caught myself about to walk outside for my pandemic walk wearing nothing but socks and sandals on my feet.
This way lies madness, novelty ties and Foghat.
Also, I downloaded a dad joke app to properly recognize the occasion.
A few favorites so far:
- To be Frank, I’d have to change my name.
- Did you hear about he kidnapping on the news? It’s OK, he woke up.
- I thought my wife was joking when she said she’d leave me if I didn’t stop singing, “I’m a believer.” Then I saw her face.
- I made a belt out of watches once. It was a waist of time.
But there are other reasons that having a phone the size of Tennessee comes in handy.
For instance, a bigger phone (usually) means a bigger battery. I might need an afternoon nap, but that doesn’t mean I want my phone taking one, too.
A bigger screen also helps out these aging peepers, which are a few short years away from needing bifocals. I, however, look forward to the day when I can look up from my phone, 12-pound glasses sliding down my nose and glare daggers over top them at whomever is besmirching the integrity of a band from my youth.
Finally, in case of a mugging, I could lob the brickphone at my would-be assailant, secure in the knowledge that the recipient of a such a phone to the face will be nursing a pretty solid goose egg. Hopefully, they also will appreciate my lock screen image — an officially endorsed sports ball logo of my favorite team.
One last dad joke for the road: Why do scuba divers flip backwards off the boat? Because if they flipped forward they’d be in the boat.
I’ll be here all night. Please, tip the waitstaff.