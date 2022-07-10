Chipper Josh can’t recall what summer movie spurred his love of the cinema. But he does remember the feeling he got in his youth, setting foot inside a movie theater during that time of year.
“The smell of popcorn, the feeling of being in the theater,” he said. “I guess when you’re a kid, it feels bigger and more chaotic than it really is, but there is something kind of special about it.”
“Jaws,” a film that made moviegoers afraid to go in the water, is widely regarded by critics as being the springboard into what has become a multi-billion dollar industry: The summer blockbuster.
Since its release the summer of 1975, an assortment of flicks and franchises that have entered the zeitgeist of Hollywood history have seen their debuts during this time of year.
“During the summer, everyone has more free time, especially kids and teenagers,” said Josh, who is an associate manager for Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque. “It’s just a great time to spend with family, and going to the movies is a great activity. If it’s a nice day, we might not be as busy. But if it’s rainy, we know we’ll always see a lot of people.”
It’s a welcome change of pace for movie theaters that have been recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many to shutter for a time. Additionally, many films that halted production finally are seeing the silver screen — and a financial rebound to boot, despite inflation.
“When we first reopened, we saw maybe only 50 people max each day,” Josh said. “Last week, we almost sold out every single movie showing. So, people are enjoying being back out again.”
He said films such as “Top Gun: Maverick” have been a big draw so far this year, tapping into summer movie nostalgia, while other films, such as “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” are on tap to be hits with younger audiences.
“Parents and grandparents remember the original ‘Top Gun’ from back in the day, so they’re bringing their kids and introducing them to it,” he said. “A lot of other summer movies play well to the whole family.”
In the spirit of summer movie mania, we've taken a look back at the top grossing flicks of each year, from 1975 through 2019.
Top grossing summer flicks since 1975
1975: “Jaws” ($260 million).
1976: “The Omen” ($60.9 million).
1977: “Star Wars” ($461 million).
1978: “Grease” ($190 million).
1979: “The Amityville Horror” ($86.4 million).
1980: “The Empire Strikes Back” ($290.5 million).
1981: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” ($248.2 million).
1982: “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” ($435.1 million).
1983: “Return of the Jedi” ($309.3 million).
1984: “Ghostbusters” ($242.2 million).
1985: “Back to the Future” ($210.6 million).
1986: “Top Gun” ($179.8 million).
1987: “Beverly Hills Cop II” ($153.7 million).
1988: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” ($156.5 million).
1989: “Batman” ($251.3 million).
1990: “Ghost” ($217.6 million).
1991: “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” ($205.9 million).
1992: “Batman Returns” (162.9 million).
1993: “Jurassic Park” ($402.8 million).
1994: “The Lion King” ($422.8 million).
1995: “Batman Forever” ($184.1 million).
1996: “Independence Day” ($306.2 million).
1997: “Men in Black” ($250.7 million).
1998: “Saving Private Ryan” ($217 million).
1999: “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace” ($474.5 million).
2000: “Mission: Impossible II” ($215.4 million).
2001: “Shrek” ($267.7 million).
2002: “Spider-Man” ($403.7 million).
2003: “Finding Nemo” ($380.8 million).
2004: “Shrek 2” ($441.2 million).
2005: “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith” ($380.3 million).
2006: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” ($423.3 million).
2007: “Spider-Man 3” ($336.5 million).
2008: “The Dark Knight” ($535.2 million).
2009: “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” ($402.1 million).
2010: “Toy Story 3” ($415 million).
2011: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 1” ($381.2 million).
2012: “The Avengers” ($623.4 million).
2013: “Iron Man 3” ($409 million).
2014: “Guardians of the Galaxy” ($333.2 million).
2015: “Jurassic World” ($652.3 million).
2016: “Finding Dory” ($486.3 million).
2017: “Wonder Woman” ($412.6 million).
2018: “Incredibles 2” ($608.6 million).
2019: “Aladdin” ($270.3 million).
2022’s top summer flicks (so far)
- “Elvis”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Lightyear”
- “Jurassic World Dominion”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
