Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” days are over, but at age 74, he hasn’t given up his vigorous training regimen. It often consists of three or four sets of a dozen weightlifting exercises. He also begins and ends each workout with 10 to 20 minutes of cardio.
Fortunately, recent research suggests you don’t have to emulate Stallone to age well and stay fit. A study on physical fitness intensity and older adults found that those who regularly did high-intensity interval training didn’t live any longer than those doing moderate-intensity continuous training or sticking to standard activity guidelines.
The study, published in The BMJ, involved 1,567 adults in their 70s. Participants in the HIIT group performed two sessions weekly of high-intensity interval training with four four-minute bursts of activity at about 90% of peak heart rate with three-minute rest periods in between. The other group did moderate intensity continuous training at about 70% of peak heart rate for 40 minutes twice a week. And the control group followed standard guidelines for physical activity (a minimum of 30 minutes moderate activity daily combining aerobics and strength training).
After five years, the researchers didn’t find a difference in cardiovascular health or in all-cause mortality between the control group and the combined HIIT and moderate-intensity continuous training groups.
So don’t fret if you can’t emulate Stallone’s workout! Turns out, once you’re over 70, a sly — not Sly — approach to exercise, by integrating it into your daily routine, is an effective way to protect your cardiovascular health and promote longevity.