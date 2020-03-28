The Franciscan Common Venture program is seeking volunteers for its service sites, beginning in April.
The Common Venture sites in Iowa include Dubuque, Waterloo, Sioux City and Des Moines; as well as Winnebago, Neb.; South Bend, Ind.; Busby, Mon.; and Morton and Okolona, Miss.
One-day service opportunities also are available in Dubuque, Sioux City and Waterloo.
Franciscan Common Venture provides the opportunity for those 20 and older to contribute their time, talents and commitment in service. Volunteers contribute a stipend to help cover food and housing costs, and also are responsible for their travel costs.
For more information, call 563-583-9786, email balekm@osfdbq.org or visit www.osfdbq.org/commonventure.