News in your town

UD to host film screening on Iowa's sex trafficking industry

Book review: 'The Siberian Dilemma: An Arkay Renko Novel'

Event preview: Heritage Center to kick off Family Series with 'Jungle Book'

Ask Amy: Young adult must keep debt, and dad, at bay

Museum to host Young at Art Nov. 12

Event preview: Comedian Louis C.K. to take Five Flags stage with 2 shows

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Four ways to spot fake celebrity endorsements

Concert preview: Blues artist Michael Charles returning to Bellevue's Flatted Fifth

Event preview: 'PAW Patrol Live!' set for 2 shows at Five Flags Center

Ohnward to host several holiday events

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Mood food is real -- here's how to have a truly happy meal

Ask Amy: Non-drinker brings out the 'sober curious'

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 6

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: New recommendations for tapering off opioids

Lollipops & Music brings concert series to Carnegie-Stout

People in the News: Shakira plans a Latin tribute at upcoming Super Bowl

Almanac

That's weird: Man who slept in dumpster is rescued from trash truck

Sheriff: Louisiana man rode electric cart from bar to bar

Ask Amy: Grieving seems tougher with outside help

Annual Champagne & Chocolates set for Nov. 21

Dubuque chef to cook in NYC

Food: Quick dinner gives tostadas a flavorful twist

World-famous bakery shares secrets in new book

CORRECTED: Nouveau Wine Weekend set for Nov. 22-23 in Galena

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 5

Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work

New albums

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: What can daily aspirin do for you?

People in the News: Carol Burnett joins 'Mad About You' revival

Community Showcase planned at Holy Family

That's weird: Mystery object that hit Kentucky home remains unidentified

Play preview: Galena Center for the Arts to present holiday-inspired radio play

Old ambulance becomes couple's 'sculpture on wheels'

Almanac

Event preview: Hiplet Ballerinas bring classical-meets-modern dance to Heritage Center