The Northeast Iowa School of Music, 2728 Asbury Road, will host open rehearsals for prospective members of its ensembles.
The New Horizons Band: Will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Gallagher Hall in the Visitation Building of Loras College. The ensemble is a non-auditioned performance ensemble for ages 50 and older, directed by Glenn Pohland. To join, submit a registration form, with payment, to NISOM. Each semester is $30.
The Sweet Adelines: Will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 3, in the Clubhouse, 5284 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. The Dubuque chapter was formed last winter under the direction of Teresa Slade. The group offers a variety of public performances. To audition, email Slade at teresa.h.slade@gmail.com.
The Dubuque Community String Orchestra: Will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the Grand Oaks Room of Oak Park Place, 1381 Oak Park Place. The nonauditioned ensemble for adults of any age is for those who play a string instrument. It offers two or more free concerts per year and often collaborates with NISOM’s other adult ensembles. The 2019-2020 season will be directed by Rebecca Geyssens. To join, submit a registration form, with payment, to NISOM. Each semester is $30. Returning members do not need to fill out a new registration form and can bring payment to the first rehearsal.
Healing Harmonies: Will take place from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, 5300 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury. Under the direction of music therapist Callie Mescher, the community choir is designed to aid adults living with memory disorders and their caregivers. Pre-registration is recommended for $30 per person or $55 per pair for the 12-week session.
For more information, call NISOM at
563-690-0151 or visit nisom.com.