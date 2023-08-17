“Snack Attack,” an animation by Eduardo Verastegui that’s been viewed more than 53 million times, clearly exposes the passion that folks often feel when it comes to their favorite snack. One 2019 survey found that the average American spends about $29,000 over a lifetime on snacks and almost a fourth of those folks admit they do it to treat or reward themselves — not because they’re hungry. For whatever reason they gobbled up quick treats, almost 40% of respondents preferred sweets, while 34% opted for salty snacks.

A review of the ZOE PREDICT project, a group of large in-depth nutritional research studies, reveals that 70% of you say you snack twice a day — and that adds up to a lot of extra, empty calories, accounting for up to 25% of your daily total.

