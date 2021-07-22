As Wolverine, actor Hugh Jackman made the contours of his muscles, veins and bones pop out by intentionally becoming super-dehydrated for 36 hours before shooting shirtless scenes. Risky business.
In 1992, 33-year-old pro bodybuilder Mohammed Benaziza died following a competition when severe dehydration caused heart failure. And even if you don’t collapse, repeatedly becoming dehydrated can cause long-term reduction in muscle strength.
Just as risky — unintentional dehydration. It can sneak up on you, especially in the summer. And we’re an under-watered country! One study in the American Journal of Public Health found that half of kids don’t get adequate hydration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says American adults only take in about 39 ounces of water daily (that’s around three tall glasses) — not nearly what’s needed to keep your bowels, kidneys and heart happy. Add temperatures in the 80s and above and — we hope — an hour of aerobic exercise, and you could be 40 to 80-plus ounces short of what you need!
Signs of a dehydration crisis include dizziness, fatigue, confusion, headache and less volume or darker urine. But by the time you’re thirsty and have a dry mouth, you’re already starting to dry out inside! Your best bet is to have 16 ounces of water first thing in the morning and then drink a glass of water every couple of hours — we’re talking water, not some sugary soda or sports or energy drink. When you exercise, drink every 15 minutes, outdoors or in the gym. And remember to have a glass of water after every alcoholic beverage.
