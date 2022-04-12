If your birthday is today: Consider what makes you happy, and incorporate it into your daily routine. Honing your skills and setting yourself up for advancement will give you the confidence to go one step further than you've ever gone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let anyone push you in a direction you don't care to go. Follow your instincts and your heart, and take charge. It's up to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't wait for someone to make a move. Step up and take charge. Your independence and leadership qualities will help you get things done and get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be direct about what you want and why. Set guidelines and boundaries, and stick to your plan. You don't have to keep up with anyone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Update your look or qualifications, and it will help you convince others that you are ready for a new challenge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put more thought into how you handle your finances. Use charm and finesse, and you will make an impression on someone influential.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Listen carefully and respond with clarity. A good connection with someone who shares your sentiments will give you the courage to pursue your goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Make use of your time and talent, and you'll reach your destination. A reward will give you the incentive to pick up the pace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Tweak your space to make it more convenient. Don't begrudge yourself something that brings you joy or peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take better care of your health and well-being. Don't let someone put you in a vulnerable position. When pushed, push back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Say what's on your mind, but be ready to back your claims. Use common sense and charm, and be willing to compromise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do your homework. Preparation is essential if you want to avoid being railroaded. Show compassion and offer suggestions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. When it comes to delivering on your promises, accuracy and promptness are the best ways to gain respect. Romance is on the rise.