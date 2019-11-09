GALENA, Ill. — Grace Episcopal Church, 107 S. Prospect St., will host a kindness rock painting workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14.
There will be a follow-up at the same time Friday, Nov. 15, if needed to finish painting the rocks.
The Kindness Rocks Project, founded by Massachusetts author Megan Murphy, is based on the idea that one message at the right moment can change someone’s day, their outlook and, indeed, their whole life.
The messages on these pebbles take many forms: Gratitude, affirmations, encouragement and offers of hope — all signposts along the way for someone to find at exactly the right time.