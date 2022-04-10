Willoughby Edbrooke sounds like a name that should be among the faculty at Hogwarts School of Wizardry.
But far from a fictional character, the Chicago architect was an important figure in the Richardson Romanesque style of architecture, and he left his mark on Dubuque with the Grand Opera House, his last surviving opera house design that operates as a working theater.
Predecessors to the Grand included the Athenaeum (1864) and the Duncan-Waller Opera House (1877), both of which operated out of a building at Fourth and Main streets that had been constructed in 1840 and had previously housed a hotel.
But it was the Grand, with its 1,100-seat auditorium and stage designed for large-scale productions (a performance of “Ben Hur” featured chariots and live horses, and an exotic production of “The Garden of Allah” found camels and donkeys in the cast) that captivated the people of Dubuque.
William Bradley Jr., a prominent Dubuque businessman, and two partners commissioned Edbrooke to design the Grand. The cost was $100,000 ($3.1 million in 2022 dollars). Within a few years, Bradley had bought out his partners, and was the sole owner of the theater, which became part of a group of theaters on Main Street that included the Strand, State and Avon.
During his career, Edbrooke never wavered from his Romanesque style, despite the 19th century trend toward Beaux Arts architecture, a French neoclassic style that incorporated classic details in iron and glass, and tended toward more practical utilitarian spaces rather than grand entrances and sweeping staircases.
The Grand was constructed of Dubuque brick and St. Louis pressed brick, trimmed with Bayfield red sandstone, and contained many of the harbingers of Romanesque architecture: Heavy stone, masonry arches, contrasting colors and ribbon-patterned transom windows.
Edbrooke spent most of his career designing government buildings, all in his signature style, including the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C. (now the Trump International Hotel) and several buildings at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
In August 1890, the Telegraph Herald toured the building accompanied by William Roehl, the Grand’s first manager.
In an article on Aug. 10 headlined “The Temple of the Muses,” the reporter pronounced: “There can be nothing finer. Never was Dubuque more greatly honored by a public building, and the public-spirited citizens who have invested their money that we have an opera house that is a pride, should receive encouragement by a crowded house when the temple is opened ... next Thursday night.”
With Moquette and Brussels carpets, richly upholstered seating, parquet circles, electric lights, “all modern appliances” and gas light fixtures that “will make the ivory decorated house luminous in every part,” the Grand was ready to meet the public.
The interior woodwork, done by Mitchell and Halbach, a Chicago company that specialized in theater interiors, was designed to look like ivory. The stage and accoutrements were supplied by Sosman and Landis, also out of Chicago, a company that specialized in supplying theaters with stage scenery.
On Aug. 14, the Hess Opera Company, a San Francisco-based troupe, christened the opera house opening with a performance of composer Georges Bizet’s opera, “Carmen.”
The TH headline read, “A Histrionic Temple of Which the Key City of Iowa is Proud.”
The company performed before a crowd of about 800. “It was as expected, a grand occasion, a large majority of those attended being in full evening dress and the new Temple of the Muses shone resplendent,” the TH wrote.
From Mrs. Fred Stampfer’s cream and white V-shape dress with diamonds, to the Coates sisters Nile green silk tissue and canary satin with roses to match, even the dresses worn that evening were recorded.
Edbrooke would go on to design several of the buildings for the 1893 World Columbian Exposition’s “White City” in Chicago, including the administration building and the housing complex for fair workers.
The Grand Opera House went through a number of incarnations and renovations through the years, including a period where it sat vacant. Live performances returned to the stage in 1986.
Restoration and renovation grants helped return the building to its original condition, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.
The Grand Opera House continues to entertain audiences more than 130 years after its opening with live performances of plays, musicals, ballets and concerts.
